THORChain Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $10.02 or 0.00020743 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $86.12 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00174245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.22 or 0.07119037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.18 or 1.00087075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.24 or 0.00851494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

