Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0009

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $49,919.00 and approximately $7,326.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.90 or 0.00376095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

