Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 41,898 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Bumble worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $720,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 246.4% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 25.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.