Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,638 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Coursera worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Coursera by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,743 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $45,002,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

In other news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $631,790.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,983 shares of company stock worth $35,223,862.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.