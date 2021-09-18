Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,930 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Crown worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 31.3% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 11.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Crown by 99.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,429 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 52.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

