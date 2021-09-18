Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 85,874 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,874 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nomad Foods worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 706,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 862,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after purchasing an additional 755,069 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,156,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,953,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,653,000 after buying an additional 218,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $27.62 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

