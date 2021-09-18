ThreeFold Price Hits $0.0756 on Top Exchanges (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $13,499.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00142054 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00072225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00174204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013286 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

