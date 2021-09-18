Thunder Token Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $101.07 million and approximately $20.63 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.37 or 0.00430852 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001139 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

