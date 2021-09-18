thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,303,100 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the August 15th total of 779,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,303.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.