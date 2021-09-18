Tidal Finance (TIDAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $87,550.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $87,550.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00131341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046399 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

