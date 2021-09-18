Tigress Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $366.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

MSFT traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,359,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,015,975. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

