TNC Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.45 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $26.15 million and $3.45 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00131021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046949 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin (TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

