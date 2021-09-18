Tobam Acquires 114,334 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tobam raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 111.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,334 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.0% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $49,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 140,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $230.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,021. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $220.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

