Tobam Acquires 328,587 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,587 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.17% of Discovery worth $24,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 12,289,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,579. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

