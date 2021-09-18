Tobam Acquires 35,208 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tobam boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.09% of Chewy worth $30,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $75.62. 2,550,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,703. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,781.00, a PEG ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

