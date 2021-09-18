Tobam Acquires 7,141 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 1.3% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.27% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $33,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

CHRW stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.44. 4,927,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,448. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

