Tobam Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,723 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods accounts for 1.7% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tobam owned 0.16% of Hormel Foods worth $41,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,440,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

