Tobam Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tobam grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,566 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.95. 2,887,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,125. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

