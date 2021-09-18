Tobam Buys 1,116,492 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,823,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116,492 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.26% of Lumen Technologies worth $38,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 22,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,192,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 20,845,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,910,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

