Tobam Buys 32,952 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $589.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,031. The stock has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.32. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $615.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

