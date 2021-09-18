Tobam Buys 52,056 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,056 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 1.8% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tobam owned about 0.17% of Teladoc Health worth $45,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.16. 5,575,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,213. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

