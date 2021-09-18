Tobam Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.15% of M&T Bank worth $27,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,723. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.19 and a 200-day moving average of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.