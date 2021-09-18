Tobam Has $10.70 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,969 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.11% of Aramark worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aramark by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,576,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,203. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. Aramark has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

