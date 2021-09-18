Tobam Has $10.76 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,026 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.05% of Exact Sciences worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $46,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $5.36 on Friday, hitting $108.15. 2,498,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

