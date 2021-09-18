Tobam Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,142,000 after buying an additional 232,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $96.50. 1,529,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,738. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.