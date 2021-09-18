Tobam Has $15.48 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,561 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 122,517 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,149 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. 6,397,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,912. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

