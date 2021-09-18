Tobam Has $18.62 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Tobam lessened its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.11% of Zai Lab worth $18,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.64. 1,017,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,505. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.12. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $1,728,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,025 shares of company stock worth $47,752,727. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

