Tobam Has $23.31 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Tobam trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,541 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.13% of Insulet worth $23,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Insulet by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 121.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $4.55 on Friday, hitting $292.45. 393,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.08. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $213.51 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

