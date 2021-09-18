Tobam Has $23.94 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Tobam raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,109 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.16% of Citrix Systems worth $23,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,107,000 after acquiring an additional 159,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $345,361,000 after buying an additional 104,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $329,247,000 after buying an additional 35,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $111.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,180. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average is $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

