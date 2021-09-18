Tobam Has $26.70 Million Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Tobam grew its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171,986 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.22% of iQIYI worth $26,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 6,789,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,101. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

