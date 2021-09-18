Tobam Has $29.75 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.13% of Dollar Tree worth $29,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,350,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,410,000 after acquiring an additional 332,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.31. 3,842,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,230. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

