Tobam Has $32.26 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,437 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.16% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $32,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after purchasing an additional 185,826 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.