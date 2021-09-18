Tobam Has $61.36 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tobam lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,246 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 2.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tobam owned 0.36% of Domino’s Pizza worth $61,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded down $7.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.54. 908,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,181. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.10. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

