Tobam Has $72.31 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tobam lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,705 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.9% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tobam owned 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $72,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 28.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,955,000 after acquiring an additional 252,298 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 665,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. 10,888,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,101. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.