Tobam Lowers Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,245 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tobam owned about 0.12% of Cloudflare worth $37,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.41. 6,356,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.02 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,790 shares of company stock valued at $97,858,589 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

