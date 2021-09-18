Tobam Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tobam cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,287 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.25% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $30,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 12,046,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,918,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

