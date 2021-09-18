Tobam Purchases 100,574 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 1,578.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,574 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.14% of Novavax worth $22,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.54. 3,137,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,639. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,619 shares of company stock valued at $18,481,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.