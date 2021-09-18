Tobam Purchases 154,908 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Tobam grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,908 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.23% of Cboe Global Markets worth $29,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.61. 876,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,846. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

