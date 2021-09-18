Tobam Purchases 18,347 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tobam increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the quarter. The Clorox makes up approximately 2.6% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.29% of The Clorox worth $63,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in The Clorox by 54.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 40.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in The Clorox by 33.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 6.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 42.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

CLX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.09. 2,546,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,648. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.78.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.