Tobam Purchases New Stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Tobam purchased a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 148,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,000. Tobam owned about 0.19% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $445,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $7.71 on Friday, reaching $75.85. 2,386,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,681. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

