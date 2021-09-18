Tobam Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Tobam lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,766,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 553,630 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up about 1.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tobam owned 0.19% of PG&E worth $38,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 13.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PG&E by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,947,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,980,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

