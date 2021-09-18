Tobam Reduces Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,329 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 1.7% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tobam owned about 0.15% of Franco-Nevada worth $41,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,763,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

