Tobam Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,880 shares during the period. The Kroger comprises approximately 1.3% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tobam owned about 0.11% of The Kroger worth $32,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Kroger by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in The Kroger by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,090,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,853 shares of company stock worth $1,425,183 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.