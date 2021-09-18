Tobam Sells 1,174 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tobam decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,295,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $651.88. 761,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,930. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $625.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.65.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,040 shares of company stock worth $240,594,454. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

