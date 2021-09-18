Tobam Sells 18,509 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tobam lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,043,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,256,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,699. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.