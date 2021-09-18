Tobam Sells 20,403 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,403 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Target were worth $21,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,736,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,376. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $146.45 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

