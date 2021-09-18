Tobam Sells 25,486 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Tobam cut its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,486 shares during the period. 10x Genomics accounts for 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.17% of 10x Genomics worth $36,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.49. 1,939,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,361. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.12 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $7,395,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,515 shares of company stock worth $24,604,061 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.