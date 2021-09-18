Tobam Sells 386,853 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,853 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.18% of BlackBerry worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. 10,477,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,828,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.58.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

