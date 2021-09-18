Tobam Sells 75,355 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,355 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Moderna were worth $37,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after buying an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $164,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,147,000 after buying an additional 993,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $10.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,536,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,800,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $114,440,020. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

