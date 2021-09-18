Tobam Takes $10.05 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Tobam acquired a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 313,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,045,000. Tobam owned approximately 0.10% of GFL Environmental at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $3,146,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $834,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 196,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,857. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 1.31.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

